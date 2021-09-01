Cynthia Bailey

Bailey shared a snap of Gregg via her Instagram Story, writing, “Heartbroken over the passing of @greggleakes. Praying for @neneleakes & her family,” with three praying hands emojis.

She also shared a message via Twitter: “Heartbroken💔 So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life. Sending my heartfelt condolences to @NeNeLeakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you.🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽.”