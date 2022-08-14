Backstreet’s back — and they’re just like Us! Nick Carter works hard to maintain a balanced lifestyle while on the road with his band, from checking in with his family to rocking out on stage every night.

The New York native, 42, starts his day off by making sure he’s fueled up and ready to go for life on the road. “I’m a big morning person, and I always like a big breakfast!” Carter exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Next up is a home gym session. “With the Backstreet Boys back on tour, morning workouts are a must,” Carter explains about the importance of being in shape while traveling. “I love to do weights and mix in some cardio.”

While Carter and the rest of the Backstreet Boys — AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough — have dealt with ups and downs over the years, they have sold over 100 million records worldwide, earned multiple Grammy nominations and starred in their own Las Vegas residency, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, from 2017 to 2018.

Now, they’re working their way around the globe for their DNA World Tour, which kicked off in April. It’s something Carter hopes will help heal fans after a tough few years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“All those people from our era hold a very special place in peoples’ hearts out there, when it comes to nostalgia, and we’re taking this as an opportunity now, coming out of the pandemic and everything that’s been happening over the past couple of years, to get people in the world out there, and entertain them, and give them some time away and bring some nostalgia and happiness to everyone’s lives,” Carter shared with Entertainment Tonight in February. “So we’re excited to get back on tour.”

While he may currently be jet-setting across the world, the musician’s main focus is still his family. Carter shares three children — son Odin, 5, daughter Saiorse, 3, and daughter Pearl, 16 months — with wife Lauren Kitt, whom he married in 2014. “It gets hard being away from my family. I always take a midday break to FaceTime with the kids and my wife,” he tells Us.

After checking in with his brood, however, the House of Carters alum has to get ready for a big night. “I prepare for the night’s concert in my dressing room. The anticipation is always very exciting — I love it!” he explains.

By 9:00 p.m., it’s officially showtime and Carter can’t wait to hit the stage. “It feels so good to be doing what we’ve always loved and connecting with all of the amazing fans,” he gushes.

Want to know more about how Nick Carter spends his day on tour? Scroll down to see what a typical day in his life as an international pop star and dad of three looks like: