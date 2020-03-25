Coming together. Elton John is set to host a benefit concert to pay tribute to medical professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America will feature performances by Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more. In order to ensure the health and safety of those involved, the artists will perform live from their homes and film themselves with their personal cellphones, cameras and audio equipment.

The hourlong special will be broadcast commercial-free on Fox Sunday, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET — the same time that the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards had been set to air before being postponed due to the crisis. It will also stream on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide as well as via the iHeartRadio app.

The highly anticipated music event will “provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic,” according to a press release.

Viewers and listeners are encouraged to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, both of which have been helping victims and first responders around the clock in recent months.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 25, which is John’s 73rd birthday.

The first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization classified it as a pandemic earlier this month. More than 20,000 people worldwide have died from the virus, which has had major outbreaks in China, Italy, the United States, Spain, Germany, Iran and France. More than 60,000 cases have been reported in the U.S. alone, with over 800 deaths.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood and Prince Charles are among the celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19. Other stars, including Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande, have used their platforms to urge fans to self-quarantine at home in order to help prevent the disease from spreading further.

