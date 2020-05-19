Don’t Stop Believing

Zach Braff raised awareness for his close friend and former costar’s health battle during the Chrysalis Night In virtual event on May 14. “It has been a horrible, horrible time and I can tell you that this lovely human is one of the nicest people you’ve ever met who is loved all across [the Broadway] community,” the Scrubs alum said during his emotional tribute. “A few days ago, he opened his eyes and has shown some promising signs of returning to us, but it’s going to be a very long road for him. So I just wanted to share with you how this has affected me personally but also so many people that love this man and this woman and their beautiful child Elvis. And I ask that you pray, you pray, if you just root and root. … You could only hope that you would have a group of friends like the company of Rock of Ages and how they’ve been to Nick.”