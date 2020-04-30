Lung Problems

“Yesterday was a very hard day,” the former Radio City Rockette told her Instagram followers on April 30. “It started off with a low blood count.” Kloots explained that her husband’s CT scans came back clear, which was a “huge blessing,” but they also learned that due to his COVID-19 complications, his “lungs are severely damaged and look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years,” according to doctors.

“There are holes in his lungs where obviously you don’t want holes to be,” she added. In order to get a better idea of what’s going on, the former dancer said that Cordero’s doctors were planning to “do a scan with ink to light up his lungs.” Despite the lung setback, Kloots revealed that she’s “not giving up hope.” She admitted that it’s “super scary news to hear” when they were hoping to get him off the ventilator, but that has now been pushed until the Broadway star’s lungs have been fixed.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.