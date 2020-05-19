Small Win

Kloots revealed how her husband has continued to improve since waking up from his coma. “I just got off the phone with the doctor and there was a little bit of good news,” she said on her Instagram Stories on May 18. “They pulled out less secretions today from Nick’s lungs than the last time they cleaned him out. So that is great news just because any time they go in there and there’s less than before is good.”

She added: “So I’m gonna take that and I’m going to run with that for tonight and I’m going to celebrate that small win.”