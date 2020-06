Vicious Circle

On June 28, Kloots took to Instagram to update her followers on Cordero’s condition once again. “Nick is doing OK. It’s just that he’s in this vicious ICU dance circle where one thing goes right and then another thing goes wrong and that thing that was wrong goes right but then the thing that was right goes wrong,” she said via Instagram Stories. “To me, right now it’s just like, how do we get out of this vicious circle, this circle of the ICU?”