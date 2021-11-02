February 2006

Though Nick and Vanessa first met during one of the singer’s many appearances on TRL, which she hosted from 2003 to 2007, things began to get romantic for the pair when Vanessa starred in Nick’s video for “What’s Left of Me.” They could be seen flirting in the MTV Making the Video episode that aired for the mini movie in April 2006, five months after he split with Simpson. “How do we rehearse? Do we go to your trailer?” Vanessa joked, to which the pop star replied, “I think we just kinda have to do what they call ‘improv.’ Wing it. I don’t think there’s rehearsal time.” She later admitted to the camera, “He’s a gem — mini-crush.”