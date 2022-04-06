The 1st Response

“It breaks my heart that I couldn’t make Jessica happy. I wanted to be everything to my wife,” Nick told Rolling Stone in April 2006, two months before his divorce was finalized. “I wanted her to look at me with love in her eyes, the way she did at the beginning, and have her feel like I was the most wonderful, awe-inspiring man on the planet. And when that stopped, it was the worst feeling in the world.”

In the same interview, the boybander admitted that he would “marry her all over again” given the chance. “I still love her,” he added. “It would be a lot easier to walk away if I didn’t.”