Loving their love! Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and more stars are showering Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev with congratulations after the couple confirmed their engagement.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc,” Bella, 36, captioned the revelation on Instagram on Friday, January 3. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

The former WWE superstar shared gorgeous snaps of the moment she said “yes,” pulling her fiancé, 37, in for a kiss with a red rose in one hand. The Dancing With the Stars pro posted the same pictures, writing, “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what’s to come I love you more [than] anything and thank you for saying Yes.”

Us Weekly broke the news that the former DWTS partners had been seeing each other “for a while” exactly one year before they announced their engagement. The duo grew close when Bella competed on the ABC show’s 25th season in 2017. The Total Bellas star was previously engaged to John Cena, but called off their six-year relationship in April 2018.

Cena, 42, was also friendly with Chigvintsev when his then-fiancée was part of the celebrity ballroom dance competition. The Trainwreck actor even thought that the DWTS pro would choreograph what would be his first dance with Bella at their wedding. Cena, for his part, has since moved on with Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

Though Bella and her ballroom beau have only been together for a year, they’ve been planning out their future together for a while. In September, the Russia native revealed how many kids he would want to have with Bella.

“You know what? I’ve never thought about the exact number, but the only thing I can compare it to is obviously my parents and what they have … If I have to throw a number, I would probably say two because that’s how I grew up and I had a good relationship with my brother,” Chigvintsev said during an episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

