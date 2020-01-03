Engaged! Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and More Congratulate Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on Their Engagement By Meredith Nardino January 3, 2020 ABC/Justin Stephens 10 11 / 10 Brandon Armstrong “Bro! Congrats!!! Wishing you both the best!” the young DWTS professional wrote. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Calling All Engaged Couples! Check Out These 5 Wedding Registry Must-Haves Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News