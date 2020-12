Proposal Hint?

Somerhalder gushed about his future with Reed in January 2015. “How I spent my New Year’s Day- in a #tbt way- wow. Week one of 2015,” he captioned an Instagram pic of the couple. “Thank you all for giving me so much strength-we’re ready to kick major ass and make a great future starting now. Happy 1st week of the New Year- I hope you’re on track with making your future the most sustainable and harmonious one possible…”