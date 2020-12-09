Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s Whirlwind Romance!

Bun in the Oven!

The Lost alum announced that the pair were expecting their first child with a stunning shot of himself kissing Reed’s baby bump on May 4, 2017 on Instagram. “In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” he wrote. “This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast.” Reed also shared the exciting news by writing a note to her future child: “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love, Your parents”