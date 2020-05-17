Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s Whirlwind Romance!

Keeping the Spark Alive

The Thirteen star told Us in April 2019 that one of the reasons their relationship works is because they inspire each other to go after their dreams.

“I’ve always had many things that I feel incredibly passionate about, as does Ian,” she said at the time. “We’re both really passionate people and we both have a lot going on all the time, so I think that being supportive of the other person’s dreams and aspirations and passions is important and it’s something that we practice.”