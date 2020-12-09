Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder’s Whirlwind Romance!

Sweet Messages

Somerhalder honored his wife on her first’s Mother’s Day on May 14, 2018, by sharing a nude throwback photo of the Mini’s First Time star cradling her baby bump on Instagram. “I remember taking this image of this magical human with a tiny magical human inside. Nicole, you are the warmth of the sun, you are the light of the moon, you are the air in my breath and the ground beneath my feet,” he captioned the sweet pic. How lucky I am to witness you in your most natural and powerful state; as a mother.”