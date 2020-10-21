15 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Kame Out

Implants? Nope, Kim’s Au Naturel!

Kardashian went on a Twitter rant in February 2014 after social media users and gossip sites accused her of getting butt implants. “I’m seeing all these nonsense tabloids claiming I have butt implants-injects. Get a life!” she wrote. “Using pics of me 15lbs skinnier (before I had my baby [daughter North]) comparing to me now! I still have weight to lose. Anyone who has had a baby knows how hard it is to lose weight (especially the last bit of weight) & your body totally changes!”