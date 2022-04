He’s Got Moves

“I met Jason, and I thought he was so charming,” the In Time star told Allure in September 2013. “He’s a great dancer and I’m a sucker for great dancers. But he didn’t even get my number. Over the next six months, we kept running into each other. [One night] my best guy friend walked up to him and said, ‘This is Olivia’s number. Use it.’ That was the beginning.”