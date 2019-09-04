On his solid relationship with ex-wife Miranda Kerr

As the mother of his child, Kerr is like “family” to Bloom. “I always was like, ‘Listen, you know, we’re gonna be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives. We have a child. Let’s [do] whatever it takes.’ … It’s not always easy,” he told Stern of coparenting. He also made light of Flynn’s famous parents. “My son has got, like, Evan Spiegel as his stepdad. Like, the titans of industry. Miranda the supermodel and Katy Perry as his [future stepmom],” he pointed out. “I’m just like, ‘We need to get him in therapy right now.’”