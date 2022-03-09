2012

The Golden Globe winner revealed that he met a “documentary filmmaker” at a party in 2012 while preparing for his role in Inside Llewyn Davis. “I went to a party, and I was forced to be at this party, and I went dressed as Llewyn,” he told NPR in December 2013. “It was a month before shooting. And then I was sitting in the corner just eating. I was the only person eating at the party. And this girl who ended up, she’s a documentary filmmaker, so obviously she spotted the weirdo and went directly to that one. And [she] sat with me and talked to me for a long time. I guess she liked the whole thing.”

In March 2020, Lind seemed to confirm that she and the Card Counter actor met in 2012 when she wrote that her favorite dress “helped me lure in my now husband eight years ago.”