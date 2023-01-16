Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have been through it all – from best friends to frenemies to friends once again. The two women and their off-again-on-again friendship have continued to make headlines for nearly a decade.

Kardashian and Hilton’s friendship goes all the way back to preschool. Both of the Hollywood superstars grew up in Los Angeles. “Paris and I have been friends since we were kids,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared in an interview on the Today show in April 2008.

Their friendship was first documented on Hilton and Nicole Richie’s reality show, The Simple Life, which began airing in 2003. The Confessions of an Heiress author was a client of Kardashian’s, who had a closet organizing business.

However, after the former Dash owner’s career took off following the release of her sex tape with Ray J and the premiere of Keeping up With the Kardashians in 2007, Hilton and the Selfish author’s friendship seemed to fizzle out.

The “This is Paris” podcast host dissed Kardashian in a radio show interview in 2008: “I would not want [Kim’s butt] – it’s gross! It reminds me of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”

Although Hilton issued a formal apology, the two seemed to drift apart. In 2011, Kardashian said that she had drifted apart from her former best friend.

“We don’t really talk. As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime. And she was in my life for a long time,” the Skims founder explained to Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and realize you’re not as similar as you thought. And I never run into her anywhere. Isn’t that so weird?”

After years of not speaking, the pair reunited at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party in 2016 and posed for a photo together. Since then, the two have appeared to remain friends with the Paris in Love star appearing in a fall 2020 Skims campaign and the “Jam (Turn It Up)” singer attending Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021.

Scroll down to take a look back on the ups and downs of Hilton and Kardashian’s friendship: