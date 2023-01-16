Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have been through it all – from best friends to frenemies to friends once again. The two women and their off-again-on-again friendship have continued to make headlines for nearly a decade.
Kardashian and Hilton’s friendship goes all the way back to preschool. Both of the Hollywood superstars grew up in Los Angeles. “Paris and I have been friends since we were kids,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashiansalum shared in an interview on the Todayshow in April 2008.
Their friendship was first documented on Hilton and Nicole Richie’s reality show, The Simple Life, which began airing in 2003. The Confessions of an Heiress author was a client of Kardashian’s, who had a closet organizing business.
However, after the former Dash owner’s career took off following the release of her sex tape with Ray J and the premiere of Keeping up With the Kardashians in 2007, Hilton and the Selfish author’s friendship seemed to fizzle out.
The “This is Paris” podcast host dissed Kardashian in a radio show interview in 2008: “I would not want [Kim’s butt] – it’s gross! It reminds me of cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”
Although Hilton issued a formal apology, the two seemed to drift apart. In 2011, Kardashian said that she had drifted apart from her former best friend.
“We don’t really talk. As I always say, everyone comes into your life for a reason, a season or a lifetime. And she was in my life for a long time,” the Skims founder explained to Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and realize you’re not as similar as you thought. And I never run into her anywhere. Isn’t that so weird?”
After years of not speaking, the pair reunited at Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party in 2016 and posed for a photo together. Since then, the two have appeared to remain friends with the Paris in Love star appearing in a fall 2020 Skims campaign and the “Jam (Turn It Up)” singer attending Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum in November 2021.
Scroll down to take a look back on the ups and downs of Hilton and Kardashian’s friendship:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2003-2006
Kardashian, who owned a closet organizing business at the time, made several appearances on Hilton’s reality show The Simple Life which started airing in 2003. “I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her. That was my job. I loved it,” the mom of four told Andy Cohenon Watch What Happens Live in 2017.
Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
2006
The two began taking tons of trips with each other, including one to Ibiza, which Kardashian and Hilton have both shared throwback photos of. “We’d go anywhere and everywhere just to be seen … We knew exactly where to go, where to be seen, how to have something written about you,” Kardashian said in an interview with Rolling Stonein 2015. “All you had to do is go to this restaurant, or this party, talk about whatever you want to talk about, and it would be in the paper the next day.”
Credit: Erik Kabik/Retna Ltd/Shutterstock
2008
In a radio interview, Hilton dissed Kardashian’s curvaceous backside, comparing it to “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”
Credit: Shutterstock
August 2010
Hilton got extremely angry at a Las Vegas hotspot when Kardashian allegedly ignored and publicly mocked her, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly. “Paris is upset at Kim — but it’s 100 percent jealousy,” the source told Us at the time. “Kim is not only doing what Paris did, she’s doing it better, and everyone loves her.”
Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
September 2010
When Hilton was arrested for felony cocaine possession, Kardashian explained in an interview why she would never end up like her former best friend. “I’ve never been a drinker, I’ve never gotten into drugs,” she said on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. “You know, I think I have such a close family. I think, you know, my sisters do enough drinking to kind of fill up the whole family.”
Credit: Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEI/Shutterstock
February 2011
Kardashian admitted that she and Hilton had “drifted apart” over the years. “We don’t really talk … There comes a point in life where you just grow apart and realize you’re not as similar as you thought,” she shared to Harpers Bazaar at the time.
Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
August 2014
Kardashian reunited with Hilton at designer Riccardo Tisci’s birthday party and afterwards Kardashian shared a throwback photo of the duo. “Reminiscing about the 1st time we went to Ibiza in 2006! @parishilton it was so good to see you & catch up!! Loves it lol,” the SKKN By Kim owner captioned the picture on Instagram.
Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
April 2015
Hilton talked about Kardashian in an interview with Yahoo Styleand mentioned that she was proud of her. “We’ve known each other since we were little girls, we’ve always been friends,” the House of Wax star said. “It’s nice to inspire people. I’m really proud of her and what she’s done.”
Credit: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram
December 2016
Hilton attended Jenner’s Christmas Eve Party and snapped a photo with Kardashian at the special occasion. “Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian,” Hilton wrote on Instagram at the time.
Credit: Shutterstock (2)
February 2018
Hilton appeared in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 collection where she dressed as Kardashian’s look-alike in staged paparazzi photos. The E! personality, who was married to the rapper from 2013 until their 2021 split, posted one of the photos on Instagram with the caption, “#YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForevertheOG YEEZYSUPPLY.COM.”
Credit: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram
March 2019
Kardashian went to Hilton’s birthday party in March. “Love you @KimKardashian 💋 So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis ✨👸🏻👸🏼✨,” the DJ shared on Instagram alongside a video snippet of the duo.
Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock
May 2019
Kardashian made a cameo in Hilton’s music video “Best Friend’s Ass.”
Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock
August 2019
In an episode of KUWTK, Kim explained to her sister Khloé Kardashian that she would do “anything for [Paris].” Kim continued: “She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that.”
Credit: Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram
October 2020
Kardashian announced the launch of Skims Velour by sharing a photo of her and Hilton showing off their latest velour tracksuits with giant Louis Vuitton bags. “Besties for life!!!” she wrote in a tweet. “Me and @parishilton in our skims velour U guys have no idea how tracksuits were our uniform and so happy to make a skims version.”
Credit: Shutterstock
January 2021
Hilton confirmed that she was going to undergo IVF with Reum and that Kardashian told her about the process. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t know anything about it,” she explained on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast at the time.
Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
November 2021
Kardashian attended Hilton and Reum’s wedding and sat by Hilton’s other long time friend Richie.
Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
January 2022
Hilton said that Kardashian and Pete Davidson were “so cute together” in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I’m so happy to see her happy,” she gushed.
Credit: Kevin Ostajewski
December 2022
Kardashian and Jenner celebrated the holidays with Paris at Kathy Hilton's Christmas party. "My mom always throws the most iconic parties," the 11:11 Media CEO wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the holiday event. "Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend. 💖🎄 What are your favorite traditions this time of year? 🤔 #Slivmas ✨."