Before he became friends with the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper circa 2014, Davidson was a huge fan of the Ohio native’s music. “He saved my life,” the Meet Cute star told NYC’s Power 105.1 in 2016. “I would have killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi.”

After Kanye West began publicly calling out Davidson for his romance with Kim Kardashian, Cudi slammed the “Famous” rapper via social media. “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f–kin dinosaur hahaha,” the X star wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for brother.”