2020

The Pennsylvania native and her main man celebrated 14 years of marriage on January 7 and took to social media to commemorate the occasion. “So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck…We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours,” Pink wrote via Instagram. “I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. ‘You’re a real man, carey hart.’ #agreetodisagree #fightnice #wehatethesamepeople #myrock #noonemakesmeangrierthanyou #butyouresuperhot.”

“14 years married to this amazing woman. I’m so proud of the life that we have built together,” Hart posted to his Instagram. “Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”