Keeping it low-key. Pregnant Sophie Turner stepped out with her husband, Joe Jonas, and covered her baby bump with her puppy, Porky Basquiat, to keep her pregnancy discreet.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, and Jonas, 30, were spotted leaving a Petco location in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 29. Turner was dressed casually in a loose-fitting black T-shirt and sweatpants. Jonas, meanwhile, wore a tie-dyed hoodie, black shorts and gray tights.

Us Weekly confirmed on February 12 that the couple are expecting their first child together. One day later, a source told Us that Turner is “due in the middle of summer.”

Later that month, a second source revealed that the pair are excited to become parents.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan,” the insider said at the time. “They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids.”

Turner and the “What a Man Gotta Do” crooner were first linked in 2016 and, one year later, Jonas popped the question. “She said yes,” he captioned a photo of their hands via Instagram in October 2017. The Dark Phoenix star posted the same photo on her Instagram captioned, “I said yes.”

The duo tied the knot in Las Vegas after the May 2019 Billboard Awards. Diplo live-streamed the nuptials — which included Turner and Jonas exchanging ring pops instead of wedding bands.

They held a second ceremony in June 2019 at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians in Provence, France.

Turner opened up about how she felt about their secret wedding being live-streamed in an interview with on Sirius XM the same month.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” the actress admitted. “I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

She added, “I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

