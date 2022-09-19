Prince Edward was joined by wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, to pay their respects to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Edward, 58, joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew to honor the late monarch as they walked behind her coffin during the procession. Following the service, Sophie, 57, sat alongside Meghan Markle as the duo traveled to Windsor Castle together.

During the funeral service, Sophie handed her husband Edward a handkerchief after he got emotional at the day’s events.

The prince and the countess, who wed in June 1999, share two children — daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and son James, Viscount Severn, 14 — both of whom were in attendance at the late monarch’s funeral on Monday.

The Earl of Wessex, who is the youngest son of Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, is currently 13th in line for the British throne. Ahead of his mother’s funeral, Edward made a public statement about the loss.

“As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth,” he wrote via the royal family’s Instagram account on Friday, September 16. “While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell.”

Following the sovereign’s death on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, Edward joined his three older siblings in Scotland. On September 11, the four children followed their late mother’s hearse during the funeral procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

On Wednesday, September 14, the earl walked in the procession to Westminster Hall with other members of the royal family, standing behind King Charles, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla inside of the chapel. The 20-minute service, which was held after the procession from Buckingham Palace, was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

Other royals have also been candid about their mourning period before her memorial service.

“On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute,” Prince William wrote via his and wife Princess Kate’s Instagram on September 10. “So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade.”

Charles, for his part, addressed the nation the same day, speaking for both himself and his siblings in regards to their “irreparable loss.”

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and my brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss,” he shared during his meeting with the ascension council. “My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.”

Though the youngest of the royal brood, Edward’s relationship with Her Majesty was an infamously close one. “We do see quite a lot of her,” the Countess of Wessex told Sky News in 2016 of the bond she shared with her mother-in-law. “We’re over there most weekends riding.

Scroll on for photos of Edward and Sophie from the funeral: