Enjoying his night out. Prince Harry waved to fans after filming an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert pegged to the release of his Spare memoir.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was photographed leaving the taping on Monday, January 9, one day before his book hit shelves. Harry was all smiles while promoting the memoir — which has already made headlines for its candid excerpts about the royal family, including Prince William and King Charles III.

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare. This wasn’t merely how the press referred to us — though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny,” he wrote. “I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to me from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced after.”

While his chat with Stephen Colbert doesn’t air until Tuesday, January 10, Harry has done a series of interviews in recent days. During his 60 Minutes appearance, which aired on Sunday, January 8, the BetterUp CIO discussed where he stands with his father, 74, and brother, 40.

“Currently, no [we are not in touch],” he told Anderson Cooper about his current connection with the royal family. “But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace.”

The U.K. native noted that “the ball is very much” in his loved one’s court when it comes to a reconciliation. “Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” he explained. “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country.”

According to Harry, the major disconnect between him and his family comes from issues with the British press.

“We would probably still be a fairly dysfunctional family — like a lot are. But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question,” he added on Sunday. “I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family.”

A source, however, told Us Weekly that Harry has damaged his connection with the royal family beyond repair. “The Palace isn’t publicly commenting about Spare, but relationships between the royals and Harry have been torn to shreds,” an insider shared.

Harry and Meghan, 41, previously shocked the public when they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. One year later, they confirmed that the decision was made permanent and moved to California ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While filming his Netflix docuseries with Meghan, Harry recalled his brother’s surprising response to the decision.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there, and sort of take it all in,” he shared in the December 2022 episode, noting he didn’t blame the late monarch for her reaction. “But you have to understand that — from the family’s perspective — especially from hers, there are ways of doing things, and her ultimate sort of mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.”

At the time, Harry opened up about his subsequent fallout with William, adding, “I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he’s now on the institution’s side. Part of that, I get. I understand, right? That’s his inheritance. So, to some extent it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET

Scroll down for photos of Harry after his late night taping: