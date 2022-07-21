Top 5

Stories

Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused David and Victoria Beckham of Leaking Stories to Press, New Book Claims: Revelations

By
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know
 Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/CBS
9
7 / 9
podcast

CBS Aftermath

Meghan and Harry addressed their departure from the royal family in a lengthy sit-down interview on CBS in March 2021. As the tell-all aired, “Meghan was crying in bed” because of a well-timed report about her alleged bullying of palace staffers. The Sussexes believed what they shared in the interview was “true and not controversial,” per Bower, “and now Buckingham Palace was stoking hatred about fictitious bullying.”

In June, Buckingham Palace announced that the investigation into Meghan’s alleged behavior had concluded, but the findings would not be made public. “She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” a source exclusively told Us

Back to top