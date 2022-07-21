CBS Aftermath

Meghan and Harry addressed their departure from the royal family in a lengthy sit-down interview on CBS in March 2021. As the tell-all aired, “Meghan was crying in bed” because of a well-timed report about her alleged bullying of palace staffers. The Sussexes believed what they shared in the interview was “true and not controversial,” per Bower, “and now Buckingham Palace was stoking hatred about fictitious bullying.”

In June, Buckingham Palace announced that the investigation into Meghan’s alleged behavior had concluded, but the findings would not be made public. “She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” a source exclusively told Us.