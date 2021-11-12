Paying tribute. Following their outing in New York City, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted dining with several military servicemembers and their families in honor of Veterans Day.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, and the Suits alum, 40, met with military personnel during a luncheon at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst air force base in Burlington County, New Jersey, on Thursday, November 11.

The England native donned a gray suit with a red poppy lapel pin, a nod to his home country’s Poppy Appeal charity in honor of U.K. Remembrance Day. The Bench author, for her part, wore a chic black dress and her own poppy pin in photos published on their Archewell website.

“Today, November 11, is a day for reflection, honor, and admiration in many countries around the world,” a statement from the royal pair read on Thursday. “Throughout the week, and in reflection of each of these days, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have committed themselves to remembering, appreciating, and supporting service members, veterans, and military families. The Duke and Duchess believe that supporting the military community — which has supported, protected, and defended us — is among the most solemn obligations we have. Throughout the year, they have met with, volunteered alongside, and advocated for all those who have served or still do.”

The married couple — who share son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 5 months — added that they aimed to mark the occasion by reflecting, remembering and supporting military personnel, veterans and their families.

“As we honor and reflect on Remembrance Day in the U.K., which shares a date with Veterans Day here in the U.S., my hope is for all of us to continue to support the wellbeing and recognize the value of our troops, veterans, and the entire military and service family,” Harry, who previously served in the British Army, noted in the statement. “We and they are better for it.”

One day prior, the duo attended the Salute to Freedom Gala at New York City’s Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. During the event on Wednesday, November 10, Harry presented several Intrepid Valor Awards to “valiant members of the military community who are living with invisible wounds of war,” giving an impassioned speech about his own 10 years of military service.

“As many of us see it, service isn’t loud. Service is what happens in the quiet and when people aren’t looking. It’s about how we take care of each other every day. It’s about the camaraderie we share … the laughs, the comfort, the pain, the challenge, and yes, the banter,” Harry said at the time, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “Throughout my time in the military and after, I recognized and understood that for many who have served or are still serving — it might not feel right to stand out amongst the team and be recognized. But you deserve to be — and tonight, whether you like it or not, that is what’s happening. So, soak it up!”

During the festivities, the BetterUp chief impact officer dressed in a formal tuxedo as his better half — whom he wed in May 2018 — wore a flowing red gown and affixed her hair in a sleek bun. They both also wore poppy pins. While walking the red carpet together, the Northwestern University alum even noted to reporters that she was “always proud” of her husband.

