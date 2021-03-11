Royals

Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Family Have Said About Their Bombshell Interview

By
Samantha Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Families React to Bombshell Interview
 Kevin Manning/MEGA
Samantha Markle

While Meghan denied having any relationship with her half-sister, Samantha told Inside Edition that “truth was totally ignored and omitted” during the CBS tell-all.

“I don’t know how she can say, ‘I don’t know her’ and she was an only child,” she said. “We’ve got photographs over a lifespan of us together. So how can she not know me? … I was a Markle before she was. I thought that was kind of weird that she would say I only changed my name back when she met Harry. Markle has always been my name.”

