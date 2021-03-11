Thomas Markle

“I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all,” Meghan’s father said on Good Morning Britain on March 9. “I don’t think the British are racist. I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are. … The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be, I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody.”

Meghan spoke about her estranged relationship with Thomas during bonus clips from the interview.

“The last time we spoke — actually, we didn’t speak, we actually texted each other — I was laying in a hospital bed after having a heart attack,” Thomas claimed. “I had to tell them that I couldn’t come to the wedding [in May 2018]. At that point, we had pretty much said goodbye. … Harry had said to me at that point, ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you.’ And me, laying in a hospital bed after I’ve had a procedure and getting a stent put here and a stent put here, felt that that was kind of snotty, so I hung up on him. And that’s the last conversation we ever had.”