Prince Philip Dead at 99: World Leaders and Stars React

Justin Trudeau

The Canadian prime minister honored “a man of great purpose and conviction” with a lengthy statement posted to Twitter. “Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world,” Trudeau continued. “Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss.”

