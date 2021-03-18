The show must go on! Prince William and Duchess Kate are not letting drama surrounding their family keep them from continuing their royal duties.

William, 38, and Kate, 39, stepped out on Thursday, March 18, in London to visit the Newham Ambulance Station. The royal couple spoke to crews and paramedics about the difficulties of performing their tasks amid a challenging time in the service’s history.

William dressed in a navy jacket that he paired with a light blue sweater and a collared shirt, while Kate wore a camel coat from Massimo Dutti with a matching turtleneck.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s latest engagement comes on the heels of comments William made regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview. The March 7 CBS special featured several allegations from Harry, 36, and Markle, 39, pertaining to the lack of support and protection they received from the British royal family before choosing to step down, including racism.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” the prince told reporters on March 11 while visiting a school in London, noting that he and Harry “haven’t spoken” since the special aired but they will soon.

Some of Harry and Markle’s most shocking allegations against the royal family included the institution’s failure to help the former actress amid her mental health struggles and previous “concerns” about their now 22-month-old son, Archie’s skin color before his birth. However, the British Army vet also claimed that he’s “very aware” that William “can’t leave” the system.

“I don’t know. I can’t speak for him,” Harry said, answering questions regarding William’s potential desire to conclude his royal duties. “But with that relationship and that control and the fear by the U.K. tabloids, it’s a toxic environment. But I will always be there for him. I will always be there for my family. And as I said, I’ve tried to help them to see what has happened.”

Harry noted that he was able to get out, but his father, Prince Charles, and brother “don’t get to leave.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that William was “fuming” over Harry’s claims. “William is bound by his duty, but doesn’t feel trapped,” the insider revealed. “That is a label that Harry has unfairly given him.”

Tension between the sons of Charles, 72, and the late Princess Diana has made headlines for years, but Harry confirmed the speculation in 2019 by explaining that they’re on “different paths” in life. In January, a second source told Us that the “fallout was very real” between the pair.

“They’d reached an impasse,” the insider continued. “It’s certainly been a roller-coaster for everyone involved, especially the brothers, who are vowing not to let things get this out of hand in the future and have learned a lot from this difficult experience.”

On Thursday, Us revealed exclusive details about Harry and William’s upcoming reunion on July 1 for the installation of a statue honoring their late mother. “For all their differences, the two are still totally bonded on preserving their mother’s legacy,” a separate source shared. “It’s a real shame that they’re on such bad terms going into this because it’s going to be very emotional.”

