A lovely coincidence! Prince William and Duchess Kate revisited the place where they married nearly 10 years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday, March 23, to tour a new COVID-19 vaccination center that has been put there. The couple honored staff members and volunteers at the location who are helping to vaccinate the public against the virus. They later participated in a commemorative moment for the more than 125,000 British people who have died from coronavirus.

The Westminster Abbey clinic opened earlier this month and is set to administer up to 2,000 shots per week. The venue will remain open for a daily Holy Communion service as well.

“Today The Duke and Duchess visited @wabbey,” the official Kensington Palace account tweeted on Tuesday. “At Westminster Abbey The Duke and Duchess heard from staff about their experiences of being involved in the largest ever UK vaccination programme, and of working out of such an iconic venue. They also met a number of people receiving their vaccine today.”

In addition to wearing protective face masks, Kate, 39, dressed in a cream coat and brown heels, while William, 38, sported a navy suit and coordinating tie. The pair at one point walked together in the exact area of the church where they tied the knot in April 2011.

The royal duo will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29. Prior to their nuptials, they had dated on and off since 2003. They announced their engagement in November 2010. William and Kate went on to welcome son Prince George in July 2013, daughter Princess Charlotte in May 2015 and son Prince Louis in April 2018.

Sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly that William and Kate have grown closer amid his rift with Prince Harry — and in the midst of his and wife Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview. “Kate’s used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps,” one insider tells Us. “They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She’s been her husband’s pillar of strength throughout this whole ordeal.”

A second source adds: “Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations.”

