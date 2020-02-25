Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Get Glammed Up for Charity Performance of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

By
Prince-William-and-Duchess-Kate-Get-Glammed-Up-for-Charity-Performance-of-‘Dear-Evan-Hansen’-2
 MEGA
4
3 / 4

Regal Royal

Duchess Kate looked glamorous as she arrived at the Noel Coward Theatre in London.

Back to top