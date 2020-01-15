Royals

Prince William and Duchess Kate Look Carefree at 1st Joint Engagement Since Harry and Meghan’s Bombshell

By
Prince William and Duchess Kate Look Carefree at 1st Joint Engagement Since Harry and Meghan’s Bombshell
 Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
9
5 / 9

Thankful

Kate beamed while holding a bouquet of white roses from a well-wisher.

Back to top