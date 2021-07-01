Royals Princes William and Harry: How They’ve Grown By Us Weekly Staff July 1, 2021 Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock 20 17 / 20 February 2017 The siblings showed off their competitive spirit at a marathon training day with Team Heads Together. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Going Somewhere This Weekend? Here are 4 Photo-Ready Fits You Need Right Now! So Much for the Duggar Dress Code! Pretty Much All of the ‘Counting On’ Girls Have Worn Pants Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos! More News