One of their biggest fans! Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally attended her “first ever” Jonas Brothers show, and it’s safe to say it won’t be her last.

The Quantico alum, 36, channelled her inner fangirl on Saturday, March 30, at the Tabernacle in Atlanta as she cheered on her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas during one of their first performances since reuniting as a band. Chopra Jonas watched from the audience and documented the night on her Instagram Stories.

“It was incredible!!!” Chopra Jonas captioned a series of Instagram pictures with Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 26, the following morning. “I’m so proud of these guys!!” In one photo, Frankie Jonas and proud mom and dad, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., joined the group for a sweet snap.

Kevin and Joe, for their part, commemorated the night with a hilarious photo. “Post show chats,” Joe captioned an Instagram pic that showed him on the toilet as he conversed with his older brother.

Chopra Jonas, along with Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, and Joe’s fiancée, Sophie Turner, helped the siblings debut their newest music earlier this month, starring alongside their beaus in the video for the Jonas Brothers’ record-breaking comeback single, “Sucker.”

The former Bollywood star and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, later accompanied the band during a trip to Miami, where the JoBros filmed a secret project. Visibly absent from the work vacay and the concert was Danielle, 32, who was at home with her and Kevin’s two daughters, Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

“Just want to say thank you to @daniellejonas for being such an amazing mother. Always putting your self second to the well-being of our girls,” the eldest brother penned alongside a picture of Danielle on Saturday. “I know how hard it is to not be in the same place all the time but just wanted to say thank you for supporting me and loving me through it all. I missed you tonight so much. Be home soon baby.”

The Married to Jonas alum shared the sentiment in a heartfelt response. “I love you! …WE love you! Saw you on facetime and it brought tears seeing our two little girls look at you on stage the way I do!” she wrote. “You lite up our world and so many other people to! So happy to see you smile babe!”

