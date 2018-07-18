Birthday bliss! Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday one day early alongside boyfriend Nick Jonas.

The A-list couple stepped out at London’s Chiltern Firehouse hotel on Tuesday, July 17, to kick off Chopra’s 36th birthday celebrations. They also joined Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner, for a double date night at 34 Mayfair restaurant in London on Monday, July 16.

The outing comes less than one month after the Quantico star and the “Jealous” singer, 25, headed to India to meet her family. “Nick is super into Priyanka,” a source told exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that the pair may be serious, but don’t have plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon. “He isn’t the type to rush into an engagement. It wouldn’t be surprising if they actually get engaged, but he’s not the type to propose right away.”

A second insider added that “no one would be surprised if Nick proposed to her in the next year.”

