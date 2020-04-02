Real Estate Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Finally Get Furniture Inside Their Home: See the Transformation By Meredith Nardino April 2, 2020 Courtesy of Ariana Madix/Instagram 6 1 / 6 Niche Nook The reality TV personalities showed off their sunny new breakfast nook, complete with modern decor. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See How Fashion Designers are Fighting COVID-19 — From Producing Face Masks to Making Generous Donations ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News