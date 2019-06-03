When worlds collide. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, to Buckingham Palace during the pair’s three-day State Visit to the United Kingdom.

Donald, 72, and Melania, 49, flew to the palace via the Marine One helicopter and were greeted by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall. The foursome then made their way up the West Terrace Steps where the queen, 93, met the president and the first lady. Her Majesty the Queen wore a mint green Stewart Parvin coat, a matching hat and the famous Cambridge Emerald Brooch. Melania, meanwhile, rocked a custom white dress with a navy belt from Dolce & Gabbana, and a matching hat designed by Hervé Pierre. Camilla, 71, for her part, stunned in an all-white ensemble.

After everyone got acquainted, the group listened as the U.S. and the U.K. national anthems were played by the Band of the Grenadier Guards. Charles, 70, and the Apprentice alum then inspected the Guard of Honor, which was formed by the Nijmegen Company’s soldiers, while gun salutes were fired nearby.

Potus and Her Majesty then sat down for lunch and proceeded to go on a tour of the royal collection of artifacts pertaining to the United States. The duo were joined on the tour by Prince Harry, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The president and the first lady eventually made their way to Westminster Abbey for a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior and tour, followed by afternoon tea at Clarence House with Charles and Camilla.

The Trumps’ first day in the U.K. will conclude with a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which is set to feature hundreds of guests, including Harry, 34, Prince William and Duchess Kate. Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan, will not be at the event because she is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to son Archie on May 6.

The pair’s visit to the United Kingdom comes nearly two years after Donald traveled across the pond to have tea with Queen Elizabeth in a less-formal meeting. President Trump is the third U.S. president to be invited to the U.K.: George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, went on a State Visit in 2003, and his successor, Barack Obama, attended in 2011.

Keep scrolling for pictures of Donald and Melania’s arrival to the U.K.: