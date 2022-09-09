Wrapping Up Her Day

(7 P.M.) The queen would study a report of the day’s parliamentary proceedings. If they were a little hard going, she might have indulged in a Dubonnet, her favorite cocktail or a glass of champagne.

(7:30 P.M.) If there were no engagements on the royal agenda, Elizabeth slipped into something more comfortable and would enjoy a private meal, usually sourced from the royal stocks — game or fish from the Sandringham House estate in Norfolk or venison or salmon from Balmoral in Scotland. The queen tried to avoid carbs, so no potatoes, rice or pasta. Dessert might have been Windsor-grown white peaches. The monarch rarely drank wine with her dinner.

(8:30 P.M.) Work would not have been over yet. If there were a reception for community groups or visiting dignitaries at Buckingham Palace, HRH would don her finery once again. If not, she might have settled down to watch the soaps. The long-running Coronation Street is said to have been a favorite, but no word on whether she was a fan of The Crown!

(10:30 P.M.) The queen would take a final pass at her official dispatch boxes to ensure she was up to date.

(11 P.M.) Lights out at the palace — but not before Elizabeth wrote a page in the diary she kept since day one of her reign.