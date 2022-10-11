Breaking down the past. More than a decade after the Bling Ring robberies, Rachel Bilson sat down with Alexis Neiers and Gabrielle Neiers to discuss their involvement.

“I had super conflicting feelings about this in particular. And I have to let you guys know I have always stayed very distant from anything having to do with the Bling Ring and everything that went down,” the Hart of Dixie alum, 41, said during her “Broad Ideas” podcast on Monday, October 10. “I never read anything, I never saw anything and I never supported the movie Sofia Coppola did. I felt like it was weird to bring so much attention to something that had such a big impact personally for me and for other people involved.”

Bilson, who was robbed by the infamous group in 2009, noted that motherhood allowed her to separate from the situation. (The actress shares daughter Briar, 7, with ex-fiancé Hayden Christensen.)

The podcast’s cohost Olivia Allen, however, defended Bilson’s ability to be upset about the past. “You are allowed to speak your part and we can give them time to speak their part,” she told The O.C. alum. “You don’t need to go into making them comfortable because the truth of the matter is the situation wasn’t comfortable.”

The Bling Ring — consisting of Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis, 31, Courtney Ames and Diana Tamayo — became infamous for stealing roughly $3 million in cash and belongings from Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge and many more from 2008 to 2009.

Alexis and Gabby, 30, reflected on the situation on Netflix’s The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist last month. Shortly after the documentary premiered in September, the younger sister revealed her involvement with a robbery in Bilson’s home.

“I was at Rachel Bilson’s house one of the nights that it was robbed, and I went there willingly. I was drunk but I’m not making any excuses because I went there willingly,” Gabby said during an Instagram Live that same month, claiming her confession was cut from the final version of the doc.

After Gabby accused her Pretty Wild costar Tess Taylor of taking part in the robbery, the former model, 32, addressed the allegations. “I moved on from this long ago and it sounds like the Neiers girls have not. I feel sorry that they still want to rope me into this thing publicly,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I have a beautiful life and family that mean the world to me and that is my focus today and always. Not those women. I hope they get the help/healing they need.”

