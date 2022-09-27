Sharing her side of the story. After former Bling Ring member Alexis Haines‘ (née Neiers) sister Gabrielle Neiers revealed that she was involved in a robbery at Rachel Bilson’s house while the group was operational over a decade ago, Tess Taylor is speaking out.

During an Instagram Live with Haines, 31, on Monday, September 26, Neiers, 27, explained: “I was at Rachel Bilson’s house one of the nights that it was robbed, and I went there willingly. I was drunk but I’m not making any excuses because I went there willingly.”

Neiers went on to explain that she wanted to come forward after the recent Netflix documentary The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist cut out her confession. She stated that she agreed to go on camera for the documentary after learning that Bling Ring member Nick Norgo (née Prugo) had already implicated her and their former friend Taylor, 32, in the robbery.

Taylor addressed the confession and her alleged involvement in the incident in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly.

“I moved on from this long ago and it sounds like the Neiers girls have not. I feel sorry that they still want to rope me into this thing publicly. I have a beautiful life and family that mean the world to me and that is my focus today and always. Not those women. I hope they get the help/healing they need,” she said.

Haines, who served one month of jail time in 2010 for her involvement in the Bling Rings’ crimes, said during the Instagram Live that she had not been present the night of the burglary at Bilson’s home, despite taking the fall for it. Neiers stated that she wanted to come clean to free her sister to tell the whole truth about her involvement in the crime ring.

“I did it for my sister so that I could allow her to release this secret that she’s been holding, release this secret that I’ve been holding. And what I’ve come to realize was the most important is to apologize to Rachel Bilson for what I did by stealing her sense of security and safety in her own home. … That’s what I stole from her for more than anything,” the California native said.

Neiers revealed that in 2020, her older sister called her to let her know she had an opportunity to participate in the Real Bling Ring documentary, but only wanted to do so if she could share the whole truth. The reality TV alum admitted that she’d been “truthfully dreading” such a phone call for over a decade and initially “got really defensive.”

Bilson, 41, for her part, talked about the Bling Ring’s robbery of her home during an April 2021 appearance on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast.

“I guess they came into my house five different times and took everything and even one girl gave an interview, she was like, ‘I got so comfortable going in her house, I took a s–t in her bathroom!’ I was like, that’s more invasive than stealing my purses,” the O.C. alum said at the time. “But, yeah, you know, they were young and hopefully, the others learned as well. Who knows. I mean, that’s all you can hope for, at this point.”