Candidly Discussing the Robbery

During the podcast episode, the Take Two alum reflected on the traumatizing incident, saying, “There’s been a lot of lessons for me in the whole experience of it. Letting go of material things was a huge lesson because everything I ever had was taken as you guys know.”

Gabby, for her part, admitted that she didn’t know the details about the robbery. “I didn’t know much because I was only 15 when I went to your house [and I was] so young. I also didn’t know much about what had been transpiring because I didn’t know them very well. I just happened to be out one night with them,” she claimed. “I want you to get everything you can get out of this from my perspective. I wish I could give you more.”