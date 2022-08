Baby on Board

Bilson and Christensen snuck out for a coffee only weeks before Bilson gave birth to their daughter, Briar. “There’s a Disney reference there I supposed,” Christensen explained of the couple’s daughter’s name during an appearance on the Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family in August 2015. “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”