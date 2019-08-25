The Dress

Rachel planned on tying the knot in a pantsuit, but had a change of heart. “I have been swayed to wear a dress and it actually started to make sense,” she said, noting that Randi Rahm is designing the gown. “I met with her, had preliminary talks with her, and she kind of put it to me in a way where she said, ‘You want something that you’re not going to wear on the red carpet, that you’re not going to wear to a premiere. You can wear a pretty suit anytime, like a pearl suit or whatever, off-white, on any red carpet. So for your wedding, you really want something that’s going to strike up emotions with Bryan.’ And that’s honestly all I needed to hear. I was like, ‘You know what? That’s beautiful.’ And she’s like, ‘You can change into pants later.’ So I am wearing a dress.”

The former ABC star added that her mother, Bryan’s mother and her sisters will come to town for the fitting. “That’s gonna be a good time,” she noted. “Especially when there’s champagne involved, it’ll be fun.”