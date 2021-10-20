A major transformation! Renée Zellweger was spotted on the set of her upcoming The Thing About Pam TV series, looking very different.

The Judy star, 52, was pictured behind the scenes of the project in New Orleans on Monday, October 18, as she walked alongside boyfriend Ant Anstead.

Zellweger, who stars as convicted murder Pam Hupp in the project, was photographed wearing a fat suit, facial prosthetics and a coiffed blonde bob. Her beau — whom she was first linked to in June — wore a casual outfit and a black face mask as they walked together.

The Bridget Jones’ Diary star previously made headlines when set photos surfaced earlier this month, where she was spotted wearing a similar fat suit, prosthetics and hairdo.

In the NBC limited series — based on the true crime podcast of the same name — Zellweger portrays the 62-year-old Missouri native, who is currently serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of Louis Gumpenberger.

“She’s notorious, not famous,” the Oscar winner explained of her role during an October 1 BlumFest interview. “I’m going to play the person whose story [Dateline’s Keith Morrison] told [on the podcast]. I’m going to play the person that [Morrison] sort of illuminated in your podcast and try to understand what makes a person like that tick.”

She continued at the time, “I’m just going to keep my head down and do my work, try to research different personality types and try to understand whether or not that psychosis or solipsism or combination of both, whatever it might be. Either way, it’s going to be interesting and there’s a lot to learn.”

Amid the 42-year-old former Wheeler Dealers host’s set visit, he gushed over his recent travels to see the Texas native in the Big Easy.

“WOW there is something very special about New Orleans,” the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 18, alongside a selfie of the pair. “The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made [sic] better by magical company to share it with.”

The England native previously gushed about exploring the Louisiana city with his current flame.

“We wandered into this little jazz room, and it was really amazing,” Anstead told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “She’s a good traveler and she’s been to that city before, so it’s nice. Looking forward to getting back.”

The couple first went public with their romance in June, shortly after the TV presenter finalized his divorce from Christina Haack — with whom he shares 2-year-old son Hudson. The new duo met earlier this year on the set of his Discovery+ series.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official several months later in August, when Anstead shared a selfie from the set, captioning it, “It’s finally here… The first episode of #CelebrityIOUjoyride is available on @discoveryplus Monday the 23rd!! And it’s [with] the incredibly magical Renee Zellweger.”

Scroll below to see photos of Zellweger’s major transformation on set: