'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley Lists Encino Mansion for Nearly $9.5 Million

On the move. Dorit Kemsley and her husband, PK Kemsley, have put their Encino, California, mansion on the market just one year after purchasing the property.

According to Variety, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 44, listed the 9,000 square-foot residence for nearly $9.5 million. The couple purchased the house for $6.5 million in August 2019.

The two-level farmhouse-style mansion boasts six bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms and luxurious amenities including a pool, cabana, home theater room and a sports court. The kitchen has two large islands, white cabinets and brass light fixtures.

Other notable features include floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, an open-tread staircase and a double-height foyer. David Parnes from Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles and James Harris have the listing. The real estate duo work for Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky’s real estate company, The Agency.

Dorit and PK, 53, celebrated moving into their new home during their housewarming party on an August episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I know how to make a really warm home and the kids are able to enjoy every single space in this house, which I love,” Dorit said at the time. “It just feels like a really happy home.”

The Bravo star gave fans a tour of the mansion in April on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I’d say it’s my dream kitchen,” Dorit said while describing her favorite features in the house.

The swimsuit designer — who shares son Jagger, 6, and daughter Phoenix, 4, with PK — added that the living room is a popular hangout for her family.

“The kids will watch some TV,” Dorit explained. “Or hang out while I’m cooking.”

The couple moved to Encino after listing their Beverly Hills mansion for $12.75 million in 2017. Months later, PK confirmed to Page Six that they had lowered the price to $10.95 million.

“The price was lowered to get it sold, we are very keen to move,” the entrepreneur said at the time. “We want a less vertical house with more of a back yard. The kids are running around everywhere and we have a lot of stairs, so we want to swap stairs for grass.”

Scroll down to see photos of Dorit’s Encino mansion.