They Were on Different Paths

A source exclusively told Us in November 2020 that it was not uncommon for the now-estranged couple to go “several months” without seeing each other. “They would travel separately. Tom gave Erika a very lavish lifestyle, and she enjoyed it,” the insider said. “Erika has gained independence and confidence from being on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The exposure it has given for her singing career has given Erika a much larger fan base.”