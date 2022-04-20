2018

News broke in September 2018 that Michael was suspended from RHOP after a crew member accused the former restaurant owner of groping him.

“There were a number of alleged witnesses who said it did not happen. The peace order request by the alleged victim was also denied. There was simply nothing that happened, and nothing here,” Michael’s attorney, Mike Rowan, said in a statement at the time.

The misdemeanor charges were dropped due o “insufficient evidence” that October, but the that didn’t stop the scandal from playing out on the reality show.