Date night. Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva made a rare red carpet appearance in New York City on Tuesday, January 17.

They stepped out at a special screening of the 73-year-old actor’s new movie, Maybe I Do, alongside Gere’s costars, Susan Sarandon and Emma Roberts.

Silva, 39, wore a sleeveless red jumpsuit with pleated trousers and a square neckline. The publicist accessorized with a diamond necklace, bracelet, ring and earrings as well as a pair of brown platform heels. The Pretty Woman star complemented her ruby look in a deep navy suit.

The pair married in 2018 after three years dating. On their second anniversary, Silva shared a heartfelt tribute. “Today is the day I married the most wonderful man I have ever met, I know it sounds cliché but it’s true!!” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “Comes from my heart, I’m so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your Wife! You make me sooo happy! You are the love of my life ♥️.”

In 2019, the happy couple welcomed their first son, Alexander. Their second son, whose name has not been announced, was born in 2020. Gere is also the father of son Homer, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell. The actor was previously married to Cindy Crawford as well, but they don’t share any children. Meanwhile, Silva shares son Albert, 10, with ex-husband Govind Friedland, who she divorced in 2014.

After moving to New York early in their relationship to live with Gere, the Spain native took another big step in her relationship late last year — becoming an American citizen. “Yesterday was a very important day for our family. God bless America 🇺🇸,” she captioned a snap from her citizenship ceremony via Instagram.

In his new movie, Maybe I Do, in theaters January 27, Gere isn’t in a marriage that’s nearly as happy as his real-life one. He and Diane Keaton play a married couple who are cheating on each other. They meet their daughter’s (Roberts) boyfriend’s parents (Sarandon and William H. Macy) only to realize they’ve all been having affairs with each other.

The Scream Queens alum was thrilled to have aunt Julia Roberts‘ longtime collaborator by her side.

“I saw Runaway Bride and obviously Pretty Woman, so to have him be playing my dad now, it feels like it’s full circle in the Roberts family,” Emma, 31, joked to the Associated Press while on the red carpet.

Gere, however, was quick to point out that the Holidate star has earned her place in Hollywood. “We talked about [her relation to Julia] a little in the beginning, but she’s her own person. She’s got her own career, she’s doing her own thing,” the Philadelphia native explained to AP. “She and Luke [Bracey] had the hardest parts of this because they’re carrying the weight of storytelling and the four of us older guys are just riffing on it and having a lot of fun.”

Scroll down to see photos of Gere and Silva at the Maybe I Do screening: